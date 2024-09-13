Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Plexus worth $19,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Plexus by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 34.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 12.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Plexus by 8.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,079,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after acquiring an additional 87,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Plexus news, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 1,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 6,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total transaction of $841,042.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,076.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,769 shares of company stock worth $2,731,834 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $124.23 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $87.21 and a 12 month high of $132.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.77 and its 200-day moving average is $107.23.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

