Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Hits New 52-Week High at $182.00

Shares of Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 182 ($2.38) and last traded at GBX 179.60 ($2.35), with a volume of 3400978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180.60 ($2.36).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Premier Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

About Premier Foods

The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,369.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 172.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 162.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

