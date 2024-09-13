Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 2,034 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $924,000. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $999,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VTWO opened at $85.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.53. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $65.39 and a 12-month high of $92.40.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.299 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

