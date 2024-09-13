Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $78.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.00. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $79.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

