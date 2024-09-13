Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 172 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,628,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 66.4% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Progressive by 90.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $249.48 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $134.34 and a 52-week high of $254.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.63 and a 200-day moving average of $214.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $2,259,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,874,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,354 shares of company stock worth $33,502,680 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $367.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.29.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

