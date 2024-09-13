Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 40,427 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,427 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,211,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,606,000 after acquiring an additional 241,461 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 814,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,918,000 after acquiring an additional 220,546 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 571,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,395,000 after acquiring an additional 353,347 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 543,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after acquiring an additional 120,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 527,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,189,000 after acquiring an additional 90,577 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CGMS stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.1548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.