Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 6,491 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8,308.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,864,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770,782 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 470,523.5% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,628,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,382,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,453,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,202 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,644,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,000 shares during the period. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,163,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,748,000 after purchasing an additional 857,819 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EWJ opened at $70.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.34 and its 200 day moving average is $69.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $72.32.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.