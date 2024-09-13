Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,049 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISD. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 487,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 263,316 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 436,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 113,585 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 158,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 99,821 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 527,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 58,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 610,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after buying an additional 49,314 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ISD opened at $13.70 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.09%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

