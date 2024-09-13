Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 152,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $107.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.78. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

