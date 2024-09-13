Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 232.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,563 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of BrightSpire Capital worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRSP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 2,407.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth about $62,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth about $89,000. 56.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

BRSP opened at $5.79 on Friday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $755.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16.

BrightSpire Capital Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.36%.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRSP

BrightSpire Capital Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.