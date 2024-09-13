Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,975 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXH. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 87,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 59,666 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 538.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sar Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $283,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

PXH stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $21.48.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

