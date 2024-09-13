Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $268.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.87 and a 200-day moving average of $259.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $286.87.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

