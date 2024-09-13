Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,466 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,203,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,647,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,755 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,857,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 26,297.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,708,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1,051.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,665.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $16.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

