Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEHC. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.58.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC stock opened at $87.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

