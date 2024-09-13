Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,484 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, World Equity Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
FVC stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.26. The firm has a market cap of $152.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.80.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.
