Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.0% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $587.55 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $362.49 and a fifty-two week high of $601.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $560.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PH. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $673.00 price objective (up from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

