Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 40,581 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,581 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $62,323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,900,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,437 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,638,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,729,000 after purchasing an additional 505,942 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,221,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,606,000 after purchasing an additional 352,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $10,140,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $31.64 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.