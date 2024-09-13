Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 63,495 AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,621,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,107,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,866,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,359,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,683,000.

AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SYFI opened at $35.62 on Friday. AB Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $35.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.44.

