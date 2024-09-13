Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,973 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 24,588 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 135,000.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 199.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 7,005 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 107.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 905,758 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after buying an additional 470,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIQ opened at $35.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.94 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $37.18.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is presently -35.29%.

(Free Report)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.