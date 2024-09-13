Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,516 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 186,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 106,650 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 127,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1,043.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 113,508 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

IYF stock opened at $100.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $70.45 and a 12 month high of $105.20.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

