Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913,933 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,855,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,780 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,135,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,061,000 after purchasing an additional 883,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,191,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,782,000 after purchasing an additional 126,684 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.57.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $92.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $100.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.91.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

