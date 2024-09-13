Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000.

AVDE opened at $64.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.91 and a 200 day moving average of $63.46. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $66.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

