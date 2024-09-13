Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,458 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 8.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 1.0% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 1.6% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,404.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $1,136,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,075 shares in the company, valued at $22,750,355.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,140,855. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Stock Down 0.3 %

CROX stock opened at $127.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.12. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Williams Trading raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Crocs

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

