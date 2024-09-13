Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 35,561 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,561 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,068,000 after purchasing an additional 325,482 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,291,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,385,000 after purchasing an additional 241,974 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,004,000. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,239,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,683,000 after acquiring an additional 166,712 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $27.87 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.