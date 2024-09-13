Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 38,701 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,701 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $43.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.90. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $43.47.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

