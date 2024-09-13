Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 585 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,397 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,417,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shell Trading Up 1.2 %

Shell stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average of $70.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $60.34 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 50.74%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

