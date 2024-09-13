Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 831 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $655,804,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $206,211,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 719.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 750,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,143,000 after purchasing an additional 659,299 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 27,824.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 572,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,689,000 after purchasing an additional 570,679 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $77,615,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $359.67 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $363.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $340.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TT

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.