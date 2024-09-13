Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 941 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,323,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $103.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $75.74 and a 52-week high of $107.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.09.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

