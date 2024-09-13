Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 633.4% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $26.92 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.