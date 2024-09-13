Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Free Report) fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.18 ($0.04). 212,487 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 168,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.49 ($0.05).

Proteome Sciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £9.39 million, a P/E ratio of -360.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.57.

Proteome Sciences Company Profile

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company offers TMT LC-MS2, a standard method for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; TMT LC-MS3, a standard method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other samples where quantitative accuracy is a factor; SysQuant, provides an analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; and TMTcalibrator, analyzes where diseased or treated tissue can be analyzed in parallel with peripheral fluids.

