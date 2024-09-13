Prudential PLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Prudential PLC cut its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 49.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,690 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 210,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,841,000 after purchasing an additional 37,009 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 47,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,382,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MOAT opened at $94.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.87 and its 200-day moving average is $88.42. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.