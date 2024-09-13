Prudential PLC Has $745,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.1% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.4% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 9,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $62.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.26. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $63.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.2635 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.