Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the August 15th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $30.95.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 7.99%.
Institutional Trading of Reaves Utility Income Fund
Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
