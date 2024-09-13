Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Short Interest Update

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the August 15th total of 10,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Insider Activity
In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 210,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $1,750,351.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,480.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repay in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,841 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Repay by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,329,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,601,000 after buying an additional 1,503,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repay by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Repay Stock Performance
Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $74.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.28 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Repay will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RPAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repay presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.
Repay Company Profile
Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.
