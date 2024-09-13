Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.20

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 37.20 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 36.20 ($0.47), with a volume of 239542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.47).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 39 ($0.51) target price on shares of Resolute Mining in a research note on Friday, August 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSG
Resolute Mining Trading Up 4.4 %
About Resolute Mining
Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, prospecting, and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It is involved in mining gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Resolute Mining
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.