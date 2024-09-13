Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.20

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 37.20 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 36.20 ($0.47), with a volume of 239542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.47).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 39 ($0.51) target price on shares of Resolute Mining in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSG

Resolute Mining Trading Up 4.4 %

About Resolute Mining

The stock has a market cap of £800.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1,680.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

(Get Free Report)

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, prospecting, and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It is involved in mining gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.