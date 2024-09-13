Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 228,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $8,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 36,531 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,912,000 after purchasing an additional 276,298 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,795,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,496,000 after acquiring an additional 133,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines

In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,309,283.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,667 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $774,515.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,822.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,309,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,421 shares of company stock worth $2,637,077 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $41.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.50. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $48.61.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. The firm’s revenue was down 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.