Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires 4,686 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Puma Biotechnology worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $4,734,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 77,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 43,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 70,060 shares during the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Puma Biotechnology

In other news, Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 23,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $81,519.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 23,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $81,519.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 21,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $81,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,063,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,135,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,263 shares of company stock valued at $286,469. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBYI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $7.73.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.99 million. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

