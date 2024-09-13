Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $4,700,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 193,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after buying an additional 74,529 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 235,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $18,815,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 56,128 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE FMC opened at $62.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.33. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. FMC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

