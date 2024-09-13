Robert Sharon-Zipser Sells 1,466,772 Shares of hipages Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HPG) Stock

hipages Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HPG – Get Free Report) insider Robert Sharon-Zipser sold 1,466,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.87), for a total value of A$1,906,803.60 ($1,271,202.40).
hipages Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
About hipages Group
