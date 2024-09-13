Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stake Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $258.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.02. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.81 and a 52 week high of $312.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.80.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

