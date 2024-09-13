Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Position Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 114,005 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.43% of Rocky Brands worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RCKY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 24.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 132,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $224.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 2.08. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51.

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $98.26 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

