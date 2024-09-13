Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 237 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,278,430,000 after buying an additional 991,208 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $227,673,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 912,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,946,000 after acquiring an additional 837,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 635.4% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 498,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,572,000 after acquiring an additional 430,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.96.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $219.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.07. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.72 and a 52-week high of $236.90.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

