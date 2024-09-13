Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $10.39 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $10,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,844,000 after purchasing an additional 102,775 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,049,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 381.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 168,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,412,000 after buying an additional 133,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $135.29 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $136.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.02 and its 200-day moving average is $117.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

