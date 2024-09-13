Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $14.19 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,771 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $14,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 111,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 99,131 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:VICI opened at $33.57 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.75. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.38%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.