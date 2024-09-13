Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $11,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 903.8% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 192,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.55.

TTWO stock opened at $153.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.34 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.72 and a 200 day moving average of $150.95. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

