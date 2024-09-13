Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,968,726,000 after acquiring an additional 290,401 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,671,000 after purchasing an additional 600,554 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,390,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 909,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,969,000 after buying an additional 49,190 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $82,854,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $93.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $88.46 and a 12 month high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

