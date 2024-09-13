Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 11,650 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $11,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Equity Residential by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $77.40 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $77.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average of $66.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.62.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

