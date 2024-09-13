Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 531 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Global Payments by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 82,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Global Payments by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,064,000 after buying an additional 15,655 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Global Payments by 12.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 267,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,289 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. William Blair upgraded Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.96.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $109.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.07. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

