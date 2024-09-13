Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,957 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Rush Enterprises worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RUSHA. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 352.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $56.64.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.90%. Rush Enterprises’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 18.20%.

Insider Activity at Rush Enterprises

In other news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $232,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $2,152,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,371,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Wilder sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $232,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,554. Insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.