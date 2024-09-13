Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Short Interest Update

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Sanlam Trading Up 3.9 %
SLLDY opened at C$9.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.26. Sanlam has a 1-year low of C$6.60 and a 1-year high of C$10.17.
About Sanlam
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sanlam
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- What are earnings reports?
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Sanlam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanlam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.