Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Short Interest Update

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sanlam Trading Up 3.9 %

SLLDY opened at C$9.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.26. Sanlam has a 1-year low of C$6.60 and a 1-year high of C$10.17.

About Sanlam

Sanlam Limited provides various financial solutions to individual, business, and institutional clients in South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Sanlam Life and Savings, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investment Group, and Santam segments. It offers life, disability, severe illness, income protection, cancer, funeral, credit life, medical aid, gap cover, vehicle, house contents, buildings, all risk, buy and sell, business debt, key person, and group risk benefits insurance, as well as commercial insurance products consisting of office contents, theft, glass, personal accident, goods in transit, machinery breakdown, fire, business interruption, money, deterioration of stock, accidental damage, public liability, and electronic equipment.

